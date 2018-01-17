‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: Twitter Reacts to Show’s One-Eyed Monster

Ellen’s Game of Games has many creative and crazy games, but Twitter could not get enough of the One-Eyed Monster.

For the game contestants stand within the jaw of a giant, robotic monster and must answer questions with an answer from 0-5, if the contestant answers wrong they must pull out as many teeth however far they are from the answer.

If they pull out the wrong tooth, the jaw snatches up and the contestant disappears and loses the game.

Take it from Ellen: Always avoid the one-eyed monster! #GameofGames pic.twitter.com/sUOzJEW9YQ — Ellen’s Game of Games (@NBCGameOfGames) January 17, 2018

During the game, contestants answered questions stemming from “How many studio albums has Adele released?” (3) to “How many tongues does a lemur have?” (2).

“You learned something from this show. I hope the kids are watching at home,” Elle told a contestant after she got the lemur question wrong.

Twitter went crazy after a few rounds, when the monster closed its jaw and “ate” the losing contestant.

Looks like the one-eyed monster has only one tongue. Did you know my one-eyed monster had a tongue? #OneEyedMonster #GameofGames — Vicki T. Asbury (@VickiTAsbury) January 17, 2018

The only time I have heard something called one-eyed monster it was not a game show game 😉#GameofGames — BeeMan (@BeeMan233) January 17, 2018

Adorably Evil Ellen is the best Ellen #GameofGames @TheEllenShow — Shane Roth, Very Stable Genius, Esq (@apexnerd) January 17, 2018