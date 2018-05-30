E! Cancels ‘The Arrangement’ After Two Seasons

E! will not bring drama series The Arrangement back for a third season.

One of two scripted dramas for the network, The Arrangement aired its season two finale May 13.

“Over two seasons, E!‘s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance. While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners,” an E! spokesperson told Deadline.

The Arrangement was a breakout when it debuted in March 2017, averaging 1.3 million total viewers, ranking as the second biggest scripted cable drama launch with young women in 2017. Its ratings slipped in season 2 in the double digits, as did its companion, The Royals.

From Universal Cable Productions and writer Jonathan Abrahams, The Arrangement starred Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan, following a Hollywood love story and shedding light on the darker side of fame.

E!’s other scripted show, The Royals, aired its fourth season alongside The Arrangement. The fate of that series, whose creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired in December amid sexual harassment allegations, has not been decided yet.

The former One Tree Hill showrunner was caught in a sexual harassment scandal after women from the classic series spoke out against him. An internal investigation resulted in Schwahn’s firing from the series.

“We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals,” Lionsgate Television, which produces the show, told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.”

Back on Nov. 11, One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope accused Schwahn of judging female writers based on their looks. Wauchope said she and her writing partner, Rachel Specter, both left the show feeling “demoralized and confused.”

Wauchope listed several examples of sexual misconduct, including showing nude photos of an actress he claimed he be having an affair with to male writers and asking Specter if she still wanted to go through with her wedding while blocking her from leaving his office.

One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton accused Schwahn of sexual misconduct as well, and The Royals actress Alexandra Park tweeted that she felt “exposed to this reprehensible behavior.”

The Royals centers on a fictional modern version of the British Royal Family, with Hurley as the Queen. William Moseley, Park, Jake Maskall, Tom Austen, Genevieve Gaunt and Max Brown also star.

E! recently ordered a new scripted plot from Michael Patrick King, Juicy Stories.