The Rock Teams With ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Producers for Physical New Show

A new physical competition show, starring and executive produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has received a ten-episode order at NBC.

The show is called The Titan Games, and is based on Johnson‘s love of American Ninja Warrior. It’s a series of physical challenges that “will not only test competitor’s physical strength, but also their mental and emotional endurance,” according to NBC’s website. “In the Titan games, determination will be rewarded, and a new breed of heroes will emerge.”

A teaser for the show appeared during the Super Bowl coverage on NBC, and afterward Johnson was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting it.

“I was watching one of my favorite shows on TV that I was inspired by — American Ninja Warrior… So, we partnered with the creators of that show, and of course partnered with our home network, the best network, right here NBC.”

Johnson is not just looking to draw in viewers, however, he’s looking for competitors. Applications to compete on the show are open until April 14 on the NBC website.

“The best part is, I’ve been telling everybody, the link is open now,” Johnson said excitedly on The Tonight Show. “You can apply, and don’t just watch me on the show, you can join me. So come on and join me.”

While he was on the air, Johnson said a few words about his new movie that was just announced, Skyscraper. A full trailer for the film debuted on Fallon’s show after the poster went up online over the weekend, and a teaser played during the Super Bowl.

“So basically, the story — it’s an original concept story — is that I play an FBI hostage negotiator, I’m severely wounded on a mission, and I become an amputee. I lose my leg, and I’m trying to put my life back together with my family and my two little children. We go to Hong Kong, I’m framed for a murder in Hong Kong, and my family is trapped and kidnapped inside this building. The building is on fire, and — “

“You don’t even need to say anymore!” Fallon said, cutting the actor off and producing two buckets of popcorn from beneath his desk. “I got my popcorn, I am ready to go see this movie!”

Skyscraper hits theaters in July. The Titan Games have yet to announce a release date.