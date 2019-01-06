‘Drunk History’ Season 6 Trailer Stars Will Ferrell, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrities

The trailer for Drunk History Season 6 is here, and with it comes new celebrity guests, including Will Ferrell, Vanessa Hudgens and Alison Brie.

Drunk History returns to the air later this month. It kicks off with an A-list episode starring Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino, among others. Before the season is out, the show’s credits will look like a red carpet guest list — though perhaps with just a bit more slurring. The trailer shows Will Ferrell playing what looks like a Frankenstein monster in black-and0white and Alison Brie defiantly holding hands with another woman in an old-timey bar.

In another clip, Elijah Wood wears a convincing mustache and a waist coat as he sits beside Evan Rachel Wood in a costume that would not look out of place on Westworld.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens plays a wealthy woman in a fur coat, standing between two armed guards in a palatial mansion. A more contemporary-looking scene shows Chris Parnell in a grey wig, standing in a science lab. Many other recognizable faces crop up throughout the trailer, leaving little doubt that Season 6 will be the most star-studded yet.

Drunk History began as a web series that gained massive viral success. Created by Derek Waters, it follows a simple premise: guests do their best to relay a story from history that they’re familiar with while getting incredibly drunk. Afterward, Waters uses the audio from those conversations to film hilarious — if not always accurate — reenactments of history. The guests’ original voices are dubbed over the actors’, making for some anachronistic yet to-the-point dialogue.

In addition to an impressive roster of celebrity guests, Drunk History is home to some beloved comedians and writers. Many of those are returning this season to tell new stories. Among them are podcaster Duncan Trussell, voice actor Rich Fulcher and several others. As always, Waters himself drinks right alongside his guests, and takes a few roles in the reenactments themselves.

Drunk History ran online from 2008 to 2010. It made the jump to TV in 2013 and has been going strong ever since. It has tackled stories from the far-flung past as well as momentous events of the 20th century, and everything in between. The most recent season’s guests included Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Bloom and Questlove, among many others.

Drunk History Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.