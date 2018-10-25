Dr. Phil Inks New Deal to Remain at CBS Through 2023

Dr. Phil McGraw is getting cozy at his home at CBS. The host and executive producer of daytime’s No. 1 rated talk show signed a new deal with CBS TV Distribution to continue Dr. Phil through 2023, which will take the series through its 21st season.

“Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day. There has truly never been anyone else like him and we are thrilled to continue our longtime relationship,” CTD’s president of sales Steve Hackett said in a statement announcing the news Thursday.

“I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS,” McGraw said. “Our success is all about team. Carla Pennington, my unbelievably talented executive producer since day one, leads the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day CBS Television Distribution for so many years. And perhaps the most important team member, my wife, Robin, who has been a part of the show since its inception and is such an invaluable touchstone for me personally.”

Dr. Phil has received 31 Emmy nominations and five PRSIM Awards for the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse and addiction, as well as the MADD Media Award.

Not only does McGraw host and executive produce Dr. Phil, which has been the highest-rated daytime talk show for the past seven years, he also executive produces the daytime talk show The Doctors, which is now in its 11th season, as well as daily syndicated news magazine DailyMailTV.

The 68-year-old is also a co-creator on CBS’ primetime scripted series Bull, which was inspired by his early career as head of a trial science firm. He also has a development deal at CBS TV Studios via his Stage 29 Productions — not to mention several other projects in the works.

His new project, Face the Truth, is hosted by Vivica A. Fox and features a panel of experts. McGraw executive produces. Earlier this year, Fox told PopCulture.com that she show’s goal is to be helpful to everyday people facing problems.

“We have guests come on from all different walks of life. We have them face the truth,” Fox explained. “What I love about the show is that we’re offering people help. We don’t just have them come on the show and make a fool out of themselves. We offer them counseling and guidance… It’s helping and reaching back and I really like that.”

The Dr. Phil renewal helps CBS maintain its crown of daytime TV, after the network reupped its other daytime mega star, Judge Judy‘s Judy Sheindlin, through 2021.