Dr. Oz Slams ‘The View’, Oprah Winfrey in Alleged Leaked Campaign Event Audio

Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn’t have much to say in response to The View host’s comments regarding his run for office –– only that he believes they aren’t supporting his political campaign because he’s running as a Republican. According to audio recorded at a recent event of his, which was obtained by Radar Online, the TV personality brushed off the comments made about his recent political venture.

Dr. Oz has gone political and launched a campaign for Senate, which the panel of hosts including Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, addressed with some disdain. “This is some political aspiration that he has that must be controlled,” Behar said. “Mehmet, please, come back.” She also mentioned that she’d “been to his house for dinner” before and that they were actually good friends.

“Somebody that we know was having a medical issue, I picked up the phone, I asked him ‘What should we do?’ He told you exactly who to call. He’s very, very, personally, a doll,” she recalled.

Goldberg, on the other hand, jumped on Oz saying that her friendship didn’t translate to a vote. The group went on to criticize him for suggesting unproven cures and belittling the severity of COVID-19. “Listen, you either get that this is about other people’s health,” she said. “Kids going back to school deserve to be safe and if you as a doctor and a physician can’t see that, then you’re not somebody I want to vote for. No matter how much I like you!”

Dr. Oz responded to the comments during his event saying, “I don’t wake up in the morning and hate Democrats. That shouldn’t motivate anybody.” The daytime TV host, who’s visited The View as a guest a number of times, also acknowledged his friendship with the hosts. “I got skewed on The View … I’ve done that show thousands of times. These people know me well, they have been to my house, I’ve helped them, they have helped me back.”

He adds, “They were so angry and so shocked I was Republican they couldn’t hold themselves back.” Dr. Oz allegedly knew his run for senate would be a polarizing issue among his friends and apparently told Oprah to stay out of the political talk. “I talked to Oprah, she’s a friend. And we have friends with different perspectives. And we should! You don’t wanna just be in a bubble with people who think exactly like you. That’s pretty boring,” said Oz. “I asked her to stay out. ‘Don’t support me because, if you get involved in any way, you’ll get hurt. And I don’t want my friends hurt,’” he recalled.