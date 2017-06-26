‘Downward Dog’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

ABC has cancelled another beloved comedy: Downward Dog.

While Downward Dog wasn’t nearly as big of a hit as the also-cancelled Last Man Standing, it had a small but passionate fan-base.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nostalgic and Classic TV Shows (Gallery)

It was a dog-centered comedy told from the dog’s point of view. The dog, Martin (Samm Hodges), delivers his day-to-day observations about living with his owner Nan (Allison Tulman). Martin sees Nan as his life partner and struggles as she starts to work more and give him less attention.

It’s an adorable, fun and heart-string-tugging premise, but ABC just couldn’t fund a second season of the show, according to Hodges (who is also an executive producer) and fellow exec Michael Killen.

Up Next: Every Original Series Cancelled By Netflix

“They loved it creatively and wanted to make more, but couldn’t find a financial path to do so,” the two said in a statement. “That’s not a bulls— PR statement, that’s true and we are deeply, personally thankful to them for putting this first season on the air and allowing us to make something really unique and uncompromising.”

The duo also stated they are looking for a new home and said the final two episodes will still air on Tuesday.

In the wake of the announcement, fans began to organize on Twitter to help revive the series.

Hey. Statement from @m_killen and I. Love and hope and not giving up #DownwardDog pic.twitter.com/VUn8NrgdLu — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 23, 2017

More: ABC Exec Reveals Why ‘Last Man Standing’ Was Cancelled

Numerous fans chimed in saying they went and bought the whole series on iTunes, had signed online petitions and complained to ABC about the cancellations.

Hodges fully supported these signs of support and told fans what they can do to help get the series back on the air.

2) it’s a great last two episodes and a really satisfying finale. You’ll love it. Also, @ABCNetwork still loves this show that sounds crazy- — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 24, 2017

4) the more likely an investor or network will step in. All they need to see is future profit and that’s you all! Buy on iTunes for your mom — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 24, 2017