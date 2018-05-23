‘Double Dare’ Return Date Announced

Nickelodeon’s Double Dare revival officially has a return date.

After more than 20 years off the air, iconic game show Double Dare is set to return to Nickelodeon in June, bringing back all of the fun and nostalgia of the ’90s, and the infamous Double Dare nose.

The revival, first announced by the network in April, will see familiar face Marc Summers returning, though rather than taking on the role of the game show’s host, Summers will be taking on a more prominent role behind the camera. Summers is expected to return under the title of executive producer. Though he is still expected to make onscreen appearances as the “Mayor” of Double Dare, it is not known what that role entails.

Taking over as host for the revival is Liza Koshy, the YouTube personality and comedian whose Vine videos skyrocketed her into fame. She currently stars in Hulu original series Freakish.

Double Dare originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993, marking the network’s longest-running game show. The competition series was so popular that since its syndication, various iterations of the series have aired, including a Nick at Nite Double Dare Reunion Special from 2016 that celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary.

The show, which immediately became a hit when it first premiered in the ’80s, featured two teams competing to win various prizes by answering trivia questions, completely physically challenging stunts, and completing an obstacle course that consisted of iconic pieces such as a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the infamous Double Dare nose.

The revival series is expected to pay homage to its predecessor and will “feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today” to be announced at a later date, the network said at the time of the announcement.

The Double Dare revival will reportedly have 40 new episodes.

The series is just the latest that Nickelodeon is looking to revive, as it was previously reported that the network is considering bringing back a number of old successful series. Among the series rumored to be making a possible comeback are Clarissa Explains It All, with original star Melissa Joan Hart and series creator Mitchell Kriegman, as well as Blue’s Clues, which has already received a 20-episode order.

While a host for Blue’s Clues has not yet been announced, it was teased that WWE champion John Cena would be filling Steve’s shoes and iconic long-sleeved striped polo shirt after a tweet from entertainment reporter Jason Lynch showed Cena wearing the outfit. However, the picture and tweet were just a joke.