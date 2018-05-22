‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers Returning, But With Different Role

Double Dare is returning to Nickelodeon with a familiar face in Marc Summers, though the competition’s original host will be taking on a different role for the revival.

Double Dare is returning to Nikelodeon after more than 20 years off the air, and it is bringing back original host Marc Summers, TMZ reports. Summers, who hosted the competition series that ran from 1986 to 1993, will be returning as executive producer and will also hold an on camera role, though sources claim that he will not be hosting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network announced in April that it was bringing back the iconic game show, which originally aired from 1986 to 1993, making it Nikelodeon’s longest-running game show. Since its last broadcast, various iterations of the series have aired, including a Nick at Nite Double Dare Reunion Special from 2016 that celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary.

The show, which immediately became a hit when it premiered in the ’80s, features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing physically challenging stunts, and ultimately completing an obstacle course that consist of a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer, and the Double Dare nose.

The revival will “feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today” to be announced at a later date, the network said at the time of the announcement.

The revival, set to premiere sometime this summer, will reportedly have 40 new episodes.

Double Dare is just one of several series that the network is looking to revive. It has been reported that Nickelodeon is considering bringing back a number of old successful series, like Clarissa Explains It All, with original star Melissa Joan Hart and series creator Mitchell Kriegman, as well as Blue’s Clues, which received a 20-episode order.

Although discussions for a Clarissa reboot are still reportedly in early stages, the show would take a page out of Fuller House‘s book, with Hart reprising her role as Clarissa Darling — but this time, she’d play the mother of the family. The actress, who would also executive produce, has not yet signed a deal.

Meanwhile, WWE champion John Cena appeared to audition for Steve, the host of Blue’s Clues. A tweet from entertainment reporter Jason Lynch showing Cena dressed in Steve’s iconic long-sleeved striped polo shirt went viral in March, but the get-up was just a joke for buyers.