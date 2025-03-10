Donald Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ Heads to Major Streaming Service

Audiences around the country will be hearing “You’re fired” on streaming for the first time. Streaming rights to The Apprentice, the reality series that pushed Donald Trump in the public eye and closer to his eventual presidency, has been purchased by Amazon Prime Video.

Somehow, it’s the first time the once-popular reality show will be on a streaming service. It started on NBC in 2004 and ran until 2017.

In the series, contestants compete against each other to prove their business acumen by completing tasks like raising money for charity on the street or successfully selling products to random people. At the end of each episode, Trump would eliminate one player from the show by yelling “you’re fired!”

There were two spin-offs of The Apprentice; one was a duplicate of the show, hosted by Martha Stewart, and another was Celebrity Apprentice, a version with celebrities competing against each other for charity. Additionally, the show has been franchised to other countries, with 20 international versions of the series.

There was also a very unsuccessful dating-focused version of Apprentice called The Ultimate Merger; the first season starred future Trump presidential advisor Omarosa and the season inexplicably finished with zero contestants remaining, so she had no one to choose as a potential mate and ended the series alone.

In 2015, NBC cut ties with Trump following the start of his political campaign; the fifteenth and final season of The Apprentice was hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appropriately changed the slogan to “You’re terminated,” as a reference to his role in the Terminator series, and changed the show’s use of limousines to helicopters while telling contestants to “get to the chopper,” referencing his film Predator.