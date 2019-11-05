Donald Trump Jr. Takes Swipe at Mitt Romney on Live TV

Donald Trump Jr. made an live TV appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, and the son of President Donald trump took a verbal swipe at Mitt Romney while he was there. While chatting with co-anchor Gayle King about his new book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr. was asked who his favorite Democrat is. “Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat. How about that?” he replied jokingly about the Republican.

Romney isn’t the only person who Trump Jr. has been taking to task lately, as he also recently criticized Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off my father’s presidency,” he said while speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “I’d be a really rich guy.”

As for his new book, Trump Jr. comments on a number of things involving his family, and even revealed that he and his brother Eric used to play video games with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, when they were kids.

The topic arose as Trump Jr. was defending his father from accusations of racism, writing, “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

Additionally, in the book, Trump Jr. addresses how his extended family have all been victims of brutal criticism in the wake of their patriarch becoming President of the United States, even detailing one specific situation that arose while he was writing the book.

“As I was working on this book, my brother Eric walked into a bar in Chicago and a waitress there spat in his face. The Secret Service had to lead her outside before the confrontation could get worse,” he explained.

Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, launched Tuesday, Nov. 5.

