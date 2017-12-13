Dominic Purcell Teases ‘Prison Break’ Season 6

Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to make a pretty big announcement concerning Prison Break. Purcell, who plays Lincoln Burrows on the hit Fox drama, wrote on Instagram Tuesday night that season six is in the works.

“@prisonbreak #prisonbreak 6. In the works,” Purcell wrote in the caption.

If you recall, Prison Break was wrapped up after four seasons, but it was revived when the producers and actors approached the network with a new chapter in the characters’ lives. The revival came in the form of a shortened season, and despite bringing back Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) for yet another escape attempt, it failed to really succeed.

However, Miller, who also stars on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, said in the past that he’s prepared to come back for more seasons when the time is right.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations,” he said. “There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.”

Purcell remained mum on any details of the new season and simply shared a graphic promoting it on Tuesday.

Fans of the prison drama immediately celebrated its return with comments like “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS” and “Nooo freakin’ waaay” on Purcell’s post.

Fans who watched the season five season finale will remember that Michael Scofield got his happy ending, but the show’s creator Paul Scheuring told Entertainment Weekly that there was intended to be an alternate ending in which Michael will always be looking over his shoulder, paranoid that “things can’t stay good like this.”

“There was a scripted page where they said, ‘Michael, you can stop looking over your shoulder now, you’re free,’ but then he looks over his shoulder and you can see the whole world out there and all the people in the park and everything, and any one of them might be a threat and you realize that a man like this could never go back to a normal life,” Scheuring explained.

He added, “I think it still emotionally lands them in a good spot, and hopefully the audience gets the subtext that life will never be normal for Michael Scofield.”

Sheuring also told The Hollywood Reporter in May that he’d be open to a sixth season on one condition.

“There’s a zero percent chance of the show coming back if we don’t have a top-notch story,” he said.