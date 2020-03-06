‘Divorce Court’ Host Judge Lynn Toler Exits After 13 Years, Replaced by Judge Faith Jenkins

Judge Lynn Toler is stepping down from the Divorce Court bench after 13 years. On Thursday, Toler, who has served as the show’s judge since 2006, announced in a video shared to her Twitter account that she would be leaving the beloved reality TV series. She will be replaced by Judge Faith Jenkins.

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” Toler began in the clip. “I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great year. It was time to move on.”

“They found a replacement. Judge Faith,” she continued. “She’s good looking and she’s smart and she’s capable, and I think she’ll take Divorce Court to another level.”

Toler went on to encourage fans to embrace Jenkins, starred on Judge Faith, which ran for four years, from 2014-2018.

“I remember when I took over for Judge Mablean [Ephriam],” she said. “There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things. But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good.”

In the video, Toler also revealed that she is “going to be moving forward with some new things” and that fans will be “hearing from me — sooner rather than later is the plan.” She did not, however, reveal what her big plans may be.

“I want to thank Divorce Court, I want to thank all my [executive producers], I want to thank the production people, the crew, everybody for those 13 fabulous years,” she said. “And I want to especially wish Judge Faith all the best. I have faith in you.”

According to Deadline, which first reported news of Toler stepping down and being replaced, Jenkins will take on her duties beginning in July of this year.

“We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler,” Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, said.

In her own statement, Jenkins said that she began watching Divorce Court “in law school,” saying that “joining the show is quite surreal.”

“My legal expertise combined with my personal life experience – including years of dating in the world of social media and technology – provides me a unique perspective that will inform my empathy and judgment for many of the issues couples raise on the show,” she added.