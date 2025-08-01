Disney’s 3 Biggest TV Show Cancellations of the Summer

Disney had fans stunned by some of its lineup changes. Some of the biggest shows across its networks and streaming platforms were given the boot.

Various reasons were the cause. One show may have a future, but release dates aren’t clear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Joshua Jackson in ‘Doctor Odyssey’ (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

After just one season, ABC’s Doctor Odyssey was canned. One of the show’s star’s, Joshua Jackson, spoke out about his disappointment of not getting another season. “This is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don’t actually tell us those things,” Jackson told People, as Deadline reports, adding that he is “always bummed out when a show gets canceled.”

He continued, “They may make that show with somebody else. I have no idea what their plans are. They haven’t let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it’s coming back.”

ABC had released the actors from the Ryan Murphy production. Sources reported at the time that the cruise ship medical drama had not been formally canceled, with producers trying to figure out the next move.

2. Primos (Disney Channel)

Promotional art for ‘Primos’ (Credit: Disney)

Primos, which also aired for just one season, was canceled at Disney. It was lauded for its multicultural representation. Cosmic Book reports the coming of age animation comedy was criticized for using incorrect Spanish, despite its target audience being the Latin community. The show reportedly came off as inauthentic.

3. Marvel Studios: Assembled (Disney+)

Marvel Studios logo (Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

TV Line reported that there were “no new episodes” of Marvel Studios: Assembled in the works. The anthology docuseries premiered in 2021 and explores behind-the-scenes of Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series and films with the creatives discussing potential new projects. An episode had not been released since November. The series kicked off with a preview of WandaVision and Phase Four, with the Phase Five episodes first premiering in 2023. The cancellation news came as Ironheart was prepping its premiere.