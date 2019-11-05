Disney’s ‘Rocketeer’ Reboot Release Date Revealed

Disney’s previously announced Rocketeer reboot is just days away from its debut, as the company has new revealed the new TV series release date. The Disney Junior reboot, which will feature a young girl donning the Rocketeer helmet and jet pack, is scheduled to premiere on Friday on the Disney Channel. The cartoon will launch with two episodes and will then likely move to a weekly schedule.

#DisneyJunior‘s #TheRocketeer, inspired by Dave Stevens’ beloved superhero comic books and Walt Disney Pictures feature film, premieres November 8 with 2 back-to-back episodes on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/7LwojkiauC — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) November 4, 2019

Notably, the show is already garnering some high praise, as Forbes entertainment writer Merrill Barr wrote a rave review of the series, saying, “The Rocketeer’s message, regardless of format, is one steeped in virtue and positivity. And the new show has that in spades. To write it off simply because it’s not the follow-up fans have been clamoring for, for so long would be to betray the very thing the property stands for.”

“In the end, Disney Junior has a solid show on its hands with The Rocketeer,” he adds. “It’s certainly not Last Airbender or Ducktales level of ambitious in terms of being able to cross the lines between child and adult audiences, but it does what it does well and with the spirit The Rocketeer deserves. And that’s what will make it a standout this fall.”

This show is fucking adorable and @kbiegel is going to watch it on repeat with his daughter so he has an excuse to watch it. ‘The Rocketeer’ Review: The Adorable Children’s Cartoon It Needs To Be via @forbes https://t.co/GLeUjGKAz7 — Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) November 4, 2019

Disney’s original Rocketeer film came out 1991, and starred Bill Campbell (The Killing, The 4400) as the Cliff Secord, The Rocketeer. Campbell will be back to voice a character named Dave Secord in the new animated series.

In addition to Campbell, the original film also starred Alan Arkin, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Sorvino, and Timothy Dalton. It is unknown if any of his original Rocketeer co-stars will join him on the new series.

Oh, hello, new poster. Friday. Disney Channel. 11am. The coolest superhero and cutest pup are making their debut. #TheRocketeer pic.twitter.com/P7SCk0YK5t — Kendall Haney (@kendallmhaney) November 4, 2019

Per an IMDb synopsis of The Rocketeer cartoon, it is about “a girl [who] inherits the persona of The Rocketeer, and with the help of her gadget-building friend [tackles] epic adventures.”

