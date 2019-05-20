Did Sophie Turner’s Tattoo Spoil the ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending a Year Ago?

In June 2018, Sophie Turner debuted a new tattoo after filming on Game of Thrones had wrapped, with the actress having gotten the House Stark direwolf sigil tattooed on her arm along with the words “The pack survives.”

Warning: spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 6, “The Iron Throne.”

At the time, fans wondered whether Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the series, had given away the ending of the show by indicating that the remaining members of the Stark family stayed alive, and thanks to Sunday’s GOT series finale, we now know that she did.

Sunday’s episode saw Sansa become Queen of the North, Arya Stark head west to explore the land beyond Westeros, Bran Stark become King of the Six Kingdoms and Jon Snow (who the siblings thought was their half-brother before learning he was actually Aegon Targaryen) sent to the Night’s Watch, meaning that the remaining Starks did, indeed, survive, just as Turner’s tattoo implied.

When Turner first showed off her tattoo, she denied rumors that she gave away some of the show’s plot, explaining that the words were a reference to a line from the show in Season 7.

“Yeah, actually while I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn’t,” she told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show last summer. “It’s just quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Not only does the pack survive, but the majority of its members receive promising endings, including Sansa, who declared the North an independent kingdom and was ultimately placed on the throne as queen.

“I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly of her character’s new role as Queen of the North rather than the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms (now Six Kingdoms). “Because ever since the end of season one, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

