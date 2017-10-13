‘Law & Order’ Creator Dick Wolf Says Hollywood’s Culture Led to Harvey Weinstein Situation

As sexual harassment accusations climb against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and Amazon Studio’s head Roy Price, “Law & Order” franchise master Dick Wolf is saddened, but not surprised.

“I think it’s existed in Hollywood for 100 years and it’s unfortunate,” he told TMZ while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant Thursday.

Wolf, 70, has been creating and producing crime-based dramas for more than 27 years, sometimes drawing on current events in entertainment as inspiration for his hit shows.

Recent episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have played out storylines paralleling events ripped from the headlines. Some have included actors, professional athletes, musicians or powerful executives navigating accusations of sexual assault, often with powerful lawyers and deep-rooted fear from victims.

Though Wolf is distraught by the allegations of sexual misconduct against these powerful men, he bluntly admitted that it’s a deep part of the industry’s history.

“Read some Hollywood history, it’s been going on forever,” he said. “It just goes on and on and on and it’s really unfortunate… and It’s really unfortunate for women.”

But how does Hollywood break the cycle of sexual assault and inequality? Wolf’s answer didn’t offer a glimmer of hope.

“I don’t know what it is,” he admitted. “A lot of men, if given the opportunity, will be pigs.”

News of Harvey Weinstein’s numerous alleged sexual assaults came to light last week after a New York Times report detailed decades of harassment accusations against him.

The published reports said the head of The Weinstein Company reached legal settlements with at least eight women over the course of 20 years for unwanted physical contact and harassment of a sexual nature.

Since the Times released its chilling story, Weinstein was terminated from his position at TWC and numerous celebrities have come forward to condemn his actions.

On Thursday, Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios and global content at Amazon Video, was put on a leave of absence after a report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed he made lewd comments to TV producer Isa Hackett.

