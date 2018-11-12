‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Says He Would Return for Revival

Dexter has been off the air for about five years, but series star Michael C. Hall says he would return for a revival of the serial killer drama.

While speaking to The Daily Beast, Hall was asked about the possibility of bringing the show back and his willingness to be a part of it if that happened.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Every time I’m asked about this I say, ‘never say never,’” Hall replied with a smile, before going on to defend the controversial series finale. “The next thing I know there’s an announcement on the internet saying ‘he’s going to do it again.’ The way that show ended gave no sense of closure for people and a lot of questions unanswered.”

“He seems to be in this self-imposed exile, he certainly didn’t ride off into the sunset. His sister died,” he added. “It left a gnarly knot in some viewers’ stomachs. I stand by how that 8th season ended.”

The real calamity of Dexter, for Hall, is that “if he had kept on killing people he’d have been fine, but he gets married, he opens his imagination and heart. He has a real connection to people, and all those people are compromised or destroyed in some way.”

“For it to be all tidied up after that would have not been honest. For him to simulate his own death and extricate himself from the context of his life made sense to me,” he continued. “As far as any more of that happening, it’s possible.”

It seems fair to surmise from his choice of words that Hall would be willing to return to the play the morally-ambiguous character that he played on the Showtime crime series for nearly 100 episodes, even though he admitted there are not plans for it to happen right now.

“There have been different possibilities that have come up,” Hall shared. “They haven’t felt worth doing. But there’s still something potentially there. But there are no immediate plans to do that.”

With all the reboots and revivals happening currently — Breaking Bad was just recently revealed as getting a sequel film, as is HBO’s Western drama Deadwood — it’s entirely plausible that producers could find value in reviving Dexter, as the series was beloved by fans for all eight of its seasons.

A film may not necessarily be the best direction for Dexter’s story, but a short-yet-comprehensive limited series revival running just a handful of episodes could be. Only time will tell.