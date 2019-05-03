‘Designated Survivor’ Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has officially released the first trailer for Season 3 of Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland.

In the trailer, we see Sutherland’s President Thomas Kirkman dealing with the aftermath of his fiery State of the Union address. He and his team are now trying to find the best way to approach his re-election.

A description of the new season on Netflix‘s YouTube page says, “The fight has just begun,” implying that fans can expect some high-tension drama with the new season, and the new trailer certainly delivers in that promise.

“What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news.’ Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance,” a Netflix description adds, per Yahoo.

The page also reveals that the new season of Designated Survivor will debut on June 7, which is just a little over a month away.

In addition to Sutherland, returning co-stars include Adan Canto (Aaron Shore), Italia Ricci (Emily Rhodes), Kal Penn (Seth Wright) and Maggie Q (Hannah Wells).

A number of newcomers will make their Designated Survivor debuts as well, with Anthony Edwards (Mars Harper), Lorraine Zimmer (Julie White), Dontae Evans (Ben Watson) and Isabel Pardo (Elena Tovar) being among them.

The new trailer also gives fans their first look a Jamie Clayton, who many will recognize from her role as Nomi Marks in the Netflix original series Sense8.

Hello? Yes, I am VERY excited that Designated Survivor season 3 hits @Netflix on June 7! BECAUSE I’M ON IT! @DesignatedNFLX #DesignatedSisterInLaw pic.twitter.com/iFsNKdeXMO — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) April 24, 2019

Prior to Netflix picking it up Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC after only two seasons. Then-ABC President Channing Dungey stated that the reason for the network’s decision to not continue with the show really had nothing to do with ratings, but was more related to the series’ history of not having steady leadership.

“Creatively, we’ve had a lot of behind-the-scenes churn on the show in terms of the number of showrunners involved,” she explained. “We were less confident with the creative path forward than the other shows we brought back.”

However, producers were able to work a deal and the show was then rescued from a certain fate by the streaming giant.

The first two seasons of Designated Survivor are currently streaming on Netflix.