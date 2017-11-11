‘Designated Survivor’ Sets up ’24’ Reunion for Kiefer Sutherland

24 fans have a new reason to celebrate. Kiefer Sutherland‘s political thriller Designated Survivor, will feature a reunion between Jack Bauer and Audrey Raines with Kim Raver joining the cast.

TVLine reported on Friday that Raver is joining the ABC series to star in a major story arc as the character, Andrea Frost. She runs a high-tech company called Apache Aerospace with a personality that will remind some viewers of Elon Musk. Andrea is constantly pushing the government and businesses to think creatively about the future.

Raver’s casting comes after news broke in September that Natascha McElhone is leaving Designated Survivor to star in Beau Willimon’s Hulu series The First with Sean Penn. McElhone was the female lead, playing Alex Kirkman, wife of Sutherland’s President Kirkman.

Sutherland and Raver previously co-starred on FOX’s 24. She appeared in seasons four, five and six, as well as the 2014 limited series 24: Live Another Day.

Raver also recently appeared on Ray Donovan and Grey’s Anatomy. She also starred on Third Watch, Lipstick Jungle and Revolution.

As for 24, Fox is still hoping to revive the franchise again with a legal thriller featuring a female lead. Last season, Fox aired 24: Legacy, which was cancelled after one year… or 24 hours.

Photo credit: ABC / Designated Survivor