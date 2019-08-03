‘Descendants 3’ Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce Following Death, and Fans Were Emotional

Disney Channel’s first broadcast of Descendants 3 began with a brief tribute to Cameron Boyce, who died early last month at only 20 years old. The film is the first posthumous release featuring Boyce, and it sent fans into tears. Boyce has starred in all three Descendants movies as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil.

Before the film started, Disney aired a card with a photo of Boyce showing off his trademark smile. “For Cameron, who made every moment count,” the dedication reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boyce died on July 6 after suffering an epileptic seizure while sleeping at his North Hollywood home. On July 30, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the cause of death.

It’s not fair. It’s going to be a tough time trying to comprehend this for the rest of our lives. You’re in our hearts forever, Cam. #Descendants3 pic.twitter.com/8ir9qyPpQs — アメリカ人と日本人のハーフ (@2pillowthoughts) August 3, 2019

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” Boyce’s family said in a statement last month. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Kudos to the tribute card to Cameron Boyce. He added a lot of light to the room in the making of the Descendants trilogy. #RIPCameronBoyce #Descendants3 — CEM (@chrisem22) August 3, 2019

Watching #Descendants3 with the kids. And feeling sad because this was Cameron Boyce last movie #RIPCameronBoyce — Beatriz Lebron (@charisd08) August 3, 2019

The family continued, “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Following Boyce’s death, his family set up the Cameron Boyce Foundation, dedicated to the causes Boyce supported during his life. The charity’s goal is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”

“Please donate to The Cameron Boyce foundation, if you haven’t already,” Dove Cameron, who stars as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, wrote on Instagram. “If Cam ever touched your heart, the link is in my bio. this is how we keep him alive. This is how we feel him every day, in everything we do.”

Disney will air Descendants 3 again right after the first airing. It will be played again at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

Photo credit: Disney Channel