‘Descendants 3’: Dove Cameron Shares Heartwarming Group Text With Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce

Shortly before Descendants 3 started on the Disney Channel, actress Dove Cameron shared a screenshot from the group chat with co-stars Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson that still includes the late Cameron Boyce. The three surviving stars each texted “I love you so much” hours before the movie started Friday night. Cameron previously said the trio are still texting in the same group chat they used before Boyce’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Aug 2, 2019 at 4:09pm PDT

Cameron shared the screenshot without a caption, but hundreds of her fans sent their love nevertheless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The fact Cameron can’t say i love you breaks my heart,” one fan wrote.

“We love you guys and we send the love to cam in heaven!!!” another wrote.

“He’s looking down on you three saying the same thing, Dovey. we love you,” another added.

“My little cousin is watching with us and she is so excited she had taken down every single descendants doll I have (which is a lot) and gave us dolls,” another fan wrote. “I love you so much! Cam is looking down on you right now in pure joy.”

During an interview with Seventeen Magazine after Boyce’s death, Cameron said she, Stewart, Carson and Boyce started a group chat five years ago and are still using it. They have been helping each other cope with their loss.

“Me, Boo Boo, Cam and Sofia [Carson] still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” Cameron revealed. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’”

She continued, “I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

Boyce died on July 6 after suffering an epileptic seizure during his sleep. He was 20 years old. Descendants 3 is his first posthumous release.

Disney dedicated Descendants 3 to Boyce, who also starred in Disney’s Jessie series. Before the film started, Disney aired a dedication reading, “For Cameron, who made every moment count.”

Cameron has been open about how Boyce’s death has affected her. She shared a tearful, black and white video on Instagram, in which she read a statement about Boyce.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth,” Cameron said. “What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head.”

She continued, “We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Goodbye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

Photo credit: Disney Channel