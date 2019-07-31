Democratic Debates: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The second debate in the Democratic primaries is live this week, and there are lots of ways to watch live. With frontrunners now emerging, many are hoping to see some candidates distinguish themselves further this time around, and they will have two nights to do so.

The democratic presidential debates will take place across two nights — Tuesday July 30 and Wednesday July 31. The whole thing will be held in the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with live coverage on TV and online.

CNN is hosting this round of debates, so anchors will include Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. Other networks such as CBS News and MSNBC will have live debate coverage as well, though the main event will will play out on CNN‘s network.

Online, people in the U.S. can watch the debate live for free on CNN.com. CNN’s streaming app will have the debate as well, meaning it can be watched on computers, mobile devices or with streaming devices and Smart TVs.

Finally, fuboTV will have the debates as well, and is currently offering free trial memberships for new users. FuboTV can also be viewed on many streaming devices.

No matter how you watch, the debates begin live at 8 p.m. ET. This round will feature a total of 20 presidential hopefuls from the democratic party. They have been split into two groups of ten so as not to crowd the stage on either of the given nights.

The line-up for Tuesday night’s debate includes frontrunners like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. They are joined by Marianne Wiliamson, Tim Ryan, Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper, John Delany and Steve Bullock. Bullock will be a new face in the crowd, as he did not meet the donor threshold required to participate in last month’s debate on NBC.

On the second night, the other 10 candidates will hash it out. This includes former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as prominent candidates like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. The other participants are Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Even with two nights to get it done, the debate will have to follow a strict format to give everyone their fair share of time. Each candidate will be given 60 seconds to respond to questions from the moderators. If another candidate calls them out by name, they will be given 30 seconds to respond to that. If a candidate consistently interrupts, their time will be reduced as a penalty. A full list of the rules is available on the CNN website.

The democratic primary debates are live at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday nights on CNN.