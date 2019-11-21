Tonight’s Democratic Debate: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Tonight’s Democratic Debate will kick off in just a little bit, and we have all the details on how to watch it, what time it starts, and what channel viewers need to tune in to. The debate is being held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and is hosted by MSNBC, which will be the only broadcast channel that will air the debate. However, it will also be available to watch on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com, as well as NBC News and Washington Post apps. The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET, and will last for approximately two hours.

The 10 Democratic Presidential Candidate hopefuls who will be appearing include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Also appearing will be Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Andrew Yang.

The stage is set for tonight’s #DemDebates #DemocraticDebate hosted at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA. pic.twitter.com/CyJWSPrjrm — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) November 20, 2019

According to The New York Times, Biden is currently the top polling democratic candidate, with Warren and Sanders close behind in the second and third positions, respectively.

The three of them are all polling in the double digits, though both Biden and Warren have reportedly suffered some declines in their support as of late.

The view from Chasten Buttigieg’s seat tonight. He’ll sit next to the mayor’s mom Anne Montgomery. #demdebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/a18N7ukTjx — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) November 20, 2019

Many social media users have been offering their thoughts on the debates and the panel of candidates, with one person tweeting, “This is down to 2 people… maybe 3. The rest are either delusional and/or working on their “brand” with the exposure. Time to start calling out the hanger-ons for the good of the debate.”

“These debates are pointless with so many participants. We already know where they stand on the surface of issues. And surface is all they have time to discuss,” another person said.

“There is one person in this collage who can win the general and that’s Klobuchar. The rest of them are 4 more years for Trump by a mile,” someone else offered.

The next Democratic debate is scheduled to take place at UCLA on Dec. 19. Per The Verge, only six candidates have qualified to participate in that debate, so far: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Harris, and Klobuchar.

Photo Credit: Gustavo Cabellero /NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo