‘Dear White People’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here, and Netflix Is Cranking up the Drama

Dear White People is returning to Netflix, and the show is dialing up the drama. The Season 3 trailer released on July 19, teasing big changes ahead for the cast.

Based on the action-packed trailer, it appears Samantha White (Logan Browning) has given up her beloved radio show, Dear White People. The show’s not dead, though. Best friend Joelle (Ashley Blaine Ferguson) has stepped in to fill her shoes, promising listeners the “same title, new spin.”

That’s not the only major change that’s coming to Season 3 of Dear White People. Troy (Brandon P. Bell) has taken a gig at Pastiche, the campus’ satire-based publication, Reggie (Marque Richardson) and Joelle are officially a couple, Brooke (Courtney Sauls), Al (Jemar Michaels) and Kelsey (Nia Jeriver) are getting beefed up storylines, and attendance at Black Caucus meetings has reached an all-time low.

It appears the show will be extremely self-aware, based on the trailer. Al even jokes about all the changes in the latest trailer.

“Is this some Black Mirror s—? Everybody is acting so different from the traits they previously established!” Al said in the clip.

Even Reggie made a quip about it, though he appeared a bit more open to the change.

“People still care, but people change. If everyone stayed exactly the same, life would be tedious and predictable like the third season of a Netflix show,” he said.

The upcoming season is expected to dive deeper into who each of the characters have become in the years since Dear White People premiered, Newsweek reported. Viewers will get to watch as Lionel (DeRon Horton) and Troy (Brandon P. Bell) explore their new identities. For Lionel that’ll mean navigating his sexuality and getting more comfortable with his identity as a gay man. Meanwhile Troy will dedicate more time to his passion for comedy.

Coco (Antionette Robertson) will also deal with some changes this season, according to Newsweek. She’ll face someone from her past who will remind her who she really is.

Viewers can expect to get to know actor Blair Underwood’s character in Season 3 of Dear White People as well. She’s been cast as a charming professor on the show, who’s sure to stir things up. Laverne Cox, Flavor Flav and Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear in Season 3 of Dear White People on Netflix, according to the outlet.

Dear White People officially lands on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 2 at 12 a.m. ET.