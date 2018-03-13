‘Deal or No Deal’ Returns With Howie Mandel on CNBC

CNBC has struck a deal for Deal or No Deal.

On Tuesday, CNBC announced that it has greenlit a revival of popular game show Deal or No Deal, which ran on NBC from 2005 through 2009, TV Line reports. The “reimagined” Deal or No Deal, which will bring back host Howie Mandel, is set to debut during primetime in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive. Shows like The Profit and Shark Tank are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of Deal or No Deal, which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “Today’s announcement confirms our deep commitment to primetime, strengthening our line-up, by adding one of the most successful game shows of all time along with the popular, original host, Howie Mandel.”

Mandel, who will also executive produce the game show along with executive producer and showrunner of the original series Scott St. John, also released a statement following the announcement.

“Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production – live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was Deal or No Deal, ” Mandel said. “I am excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC.”

Deal or No Deal is a fast-paced game of chance with contestant vying for the top prize of $1 million. With 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts cash – anywhere from a penny to $1 million – contestants must decide whether to accept an offer of cash from the mysterious entity known only as “The Banker” in exchange for what may be contained in the briefcase of their choice.