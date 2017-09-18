Police Find Dead Body on Set of Serial Killer TV Set

Shows about serial killers can be scary enough, but things get even scarier when they start mixing with real life danger.

Such is the case for Rellik, a new crime series on BBC. The cast and crew arrived to the set, where they were supposed to film a scene where the characters discover a dead body. Instead, they came upon an actual dead body at the location.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the cast arrived to Cambridge Heath Park in East London to film the scene, police stopped them from approaching the location.

Paterson Joseph, who plays a psychiatrist on the series, told The Mirror, “The crew arrived to film their own dead body and the police told them they weren’t able to, because they’d found a real dead body. It was bizarre, fact being stranger than fiction.”

As Joseph continued, he revealed that this hasn’t been the first time the events of the show have been mirrored by real life occurrences.

“There were a lot of strange coincidences. Richard [Dormer], who plays our main character, getting impetigo and his face being covered in blotches and blemishes. He got the same reaction as his actual character, who’s been scarred in an acid attack. We found that odd. Then there was the acid attacks which happened at the same time as we were filming ours. it’s a strange show when it brings out these coincidences,” Joseph said.

Filming on Rellik has been halted for the time being.