Daytime Talk Show ‘Jeremy Kyle Show’ Canceled After Guest Dies by Suicide Following Failed Lie Detector Test

A popular TV show in the UK was canceled this week after a former guest on the show died by apparent suicide just days after filming.

Steve Dymond, 63, reportedly died after failing a lie detector test on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show while trying to clear his name. Dymond was accused of cheating on his fiancée. After failing the lie detector test, he continued to maintain his innocence.

“Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show,” ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall said in a statement.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end. Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

Dymond was found dead on May 9, a week after filming the show. The Daily Mail reports that he was “humiliated and traumatized” by his appearance on the show, according to his landlady.

“He was distraught and devastated,” she said. “He was traumatized. Steve said it got quite nasty on the show.”

The Sun reports that Dymond’s ex-partner said she told him to “get his stuff and go” when the pair returned home from filming.

No official cause of death has been confirmed.

The cancellation came after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May addressed calls for the show to be canceled, saying through a spokesperson that she was “deeply concerned” by the loss of life.

“Broadcasters and production companies have a responsibility for the mental health and well-being of participants and viewers of their programmes,” the spokesperson said. “We are clear they must have appropriate levels of support in place.”

British lawmakers announced Wednesday that they will open an inquiry into reality TV after the death, as well as two deaths of former contestants on Love Island, CNN reports.

The Jeremy Kyle Show began airing in 2005 and used lie detectors, paternity tests and candid conversations to examine and try to solve guests’ personal issues. This is not the first time the show was accused of going too far; in 2014 the UK Office of Communications said it should have stepped in over a teenage guest’s distress after a 17-year-old girl failed a lie detector test and was judged to have stolen from her mother. As a result, she told her sister she was “finished” with her family, according to the Guardian.

The teen was called a “crackhead” and “silly anorexic slapper” and accused of spending time in “crack dens” and sleeping with 33 men.