‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Tells Fans Show Is ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Amid Cancellation Speculation

Kristian Alfonso is speaking out and setting the record straight after rumors surfaced that Days of Our Lives is facing cancellation. Just one day after reports broke Tuesday that the entire cast of the NBC soap opera had been released from their contracts, Alfonso, who has portrayed leading lady Hope Brady since 1983, took to Instagram to address the reports. Sharing a video captioned, “we’re still here,” Alfonso, sitting in a makeup chair, assured fans that Days isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristian Alfonso (@kristianalfonso) on Nov 12, 2019 at 3:06pm PST

“Today is Tuesday, November 12th, and we are still here and we are not going anywhere,” she said. “You heard it here first, folks. Don’t listen to the news, always — especially that report.”

Alfonso’s post was met with an overwhelming sigh of relief from her followers.

“I’m so happy to hear this!!!!!! Long live [Days of Our Lives],” one wrote.

“Thank God, I don’t know what I’d do without days of our lives, seriously,” another commented.

“So relieved!!! So happy the show isn’t going anywhere!” added a third.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after a report from TVLine Tuesday suggested that the long-running NBC soap opera’s days were numbered. The speculation was prompted in response to news that Corday Productions had released the entire cast from their contracts amid ongoing renewal negotiations between NBC and Sony Pictures Television and less than fantastic ratings.

In the same report, it was revealed that Days, which is set to jump one year into the future, acting as a “catalyst for many more [changes] to follow,” would be going on a pre-planned indefinite hiatus at the end of the month.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, those two things combined signaled that the end was nigh for the soap, as there would be no guarantee the cast would return for a renewed season after being released from their contracts.

“It’s actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move,” the insider said. “If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a ‘take-it-or-leave’ it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary.”

Despite the speculation, another insider stressed that “all indications are that NBC would like to keep the show going.”

NBC has not yet commented on the report,

Set to finish production at the end of the month, with production currently scheduled to kick off again in March, Days has enough episodes to run through summer 2020. The soap airs weekdays on NBC. Check local listings for exact air times.