‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Not OK After Entire Cast Gets Fired

It was just announced that the entire cast of Days of Our Lives has been fired from the show, and fans of the iconic soap opera are not OK with it. TV Line reported that producers released the cast from their show contracts, and added that the show is going on “an indefinite hiatus.” This has sparked a lot of chatter among fans of the show, who are taking to social media to comment on the situation by expressing their confusion and frustration.

Wait wtf is going on at Days of Our Lives? Did all the actors seriously get released from their contracts? This doesnt sound good. — Stef Lawton (@stefania615) November 12, 2019

“We knew they were going on a hiatus to shorten the filming window. People may be overreacting. I hope,” one fan tweeted.

“Well if its a 4 month + hiatus, it makes sense so the actors can get other work,” another replied. “But that does mean some might not be coming back. But #DAYS has been struggling for years now.”

24 hours of obssessing over the news has taken the place of campy soap operas, now Days of Our Lives in on verge of biting the dust. I think people were better off with this fantasy stuff. No families fought over soap operas. Cable news is sowing hate.https://t.co/GKHdVQB1Dg — Canthemum (@Canthemum1212) November 12, 2019

“We are going to end up with no soaps. Perfect time to bring back SoapNet as a streaming service for all the soaps but Disney owns it & would have to buy rights to the CBS & NBC soaps. Or NBC could air Days on their streaming service,” someone else suggested.

“I don’t mean to be dramatic and I know I talk a lot of smack about it sometimes, but PLEASE DON’T LEAVE ME, #DAYS OF OUR LIVES!” one other fan exclaimed.

talk about putting a damper on a great start of a big week on #Days grrrr. this is why i was harping on being proactive instead of reactive as fans #Dayshttps://t.co/bZ5vgW6juA — Pats Sox C’S B’S Cin Liason 🏈 😎 (@minniepearl74) November 12, 2019

Interestingly, the day before the cast news was announced, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday told TV Insider that the series’ storyline would be jumping ahead by one whole year. “This is a great way to reset things in Salem,” Corday said, adding, “It will be a catalyst for many more [changes] to follow.”

It is reported that while the cast has been released from their contracts, the show is likely not being canceled.