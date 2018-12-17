Dax Shepard Reveals He Was Fired From ‘Will & Grace’ Revival

Dax Shepard recently revealed that he was fired from the Will & Grace revival, calling it a “horrible” experience.

While speaking with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes (Jack) on the Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard spoke up about the situation, which Hayes said he “almost” did not remember.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Of course I remember it, but I almost blocked it out, because it was horrible that it happened,” Shepard added. “I’m fine with it now. It was an interesting feeling to get fired. The only thing I cared about is that you and I were involved.”

“Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, ‘Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired. Who gives a s—t?’ The only [unfortunate] thing is there was no anonymity to it for me,” he continued. “I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, ‘Well, that’s kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know—and then, I got canned.’”

“I cannot believe they fired you,” Hayes replied. “I cannot believe they fired you.”

The role that Shepard was supposed to play on the revival eventually went to Megan Mullally’s (Karen) husband, Nick Offerman. The role was of a baker who attempted to seduce both Karen and Will (Eric McCormack).

Monica Padman, Shepard’s co-host on the podcast, suggested a theory on why the switch was made.

“They wanted a moment with him and his wife,” she speculated. “If [Kristen Bell, Shepard’s wife] was doing something with someone, they might do that to a person to get you to come on, is my opinion.”

“I don’t know the machinations of any of that,” Hayes replied.

Ultimately, Shepard was fine with how things played out, and stressed to Hayes that he never held his friend responsible for what happened.

“It could be as simple as I was terrible at the table read, and that’s fine. But that’s the only time in being friends for 12 years where I was like, ‘Now I feel like there’s something awkward between us.’ Because you said to me, ‘Oh, my God. I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, you should never be saying [you’re] sorry to me in our whole friendship,’” Shepard said. “You don’t ever do anything wrong; you’re not the creator of the show.”

Fans may not be able to see Shepard on Will & Grace, but they can catch him on Part 6 of Netflix’s The Ranch, which is stream now.