Lt. Joe Leaphorn Diffuses Explosive Threat in Tense 'Dark Winds' Season 2 Exclusive Clip

A new episode of Dark Winds Season 2 premieres on AMC this Sunday, and it finds Lt. Joe Leaphorn diffusing an explosive threat. In a very tense exclusive clip, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) speak with a young child who is in danger from a mysterious man. The child is holding a gift box given to them by the man, and inside there is a doll.

As the child begins to take the doll out, Leaphorn notices something strange and asks if he can see it a minute. Turning around, Leaphorn inspects the doll and discovers an explosive device inside. He quickly urges Bernadette to take the child away to safety and call for backup assistance. Check out the full clip below!

Dark Winds Season 2 kicked off on Sunday, on AMC. The story begins with Leaphorn (McClarnon), Bernadette, and former deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) somewhat disconnected after the events of Season 1. While Leaphorn and Manuelito are still working for Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (A Martinez), Chee has left the force to work as a private investigator.

However, the trio reunites as their "separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect," per an official Season 2 synopsis. "They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code. With the help of Sheriff Gordo, "Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

One thing that fans of the show will notice about Dark Winds Season 2 is that it has a much more noir tone than Season 1, but it never sacrifices intensity. "In pre-production, we talked about that quite a bit, of trying to shoot it a little bit more noir as far as the lighting and some of the camera angles," McClarnon previously explained to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. "The directors got more into that, and the showrunner obviously got more into that than I was privy to. There was definitely an agenda to try to make it more noir this season. Native noir."

A new episode of Dark Winds Season 2 debuts on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays. AMC+ subscribers can stream the new episode — as well as the season premiere — now, with new episodes available every Thursday. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more exciting TV news, reviews, and interviews!