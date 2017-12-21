Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims 'The Ranch' Star Raped Her 'Repeatedly'

Danny Masterson's ex-girlfriend has accused him of raping her repeatedly when they dated in the early 2000s.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

On Wednesday night, actress and model Bobette Riales tweeted that she was raped by The Ranch star whom she dated in 2003 — making her the fifth woman to accuse Masterson of sexual misconduct.

"I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time," Riales, 36, wrote.

"My truth will be heard. I applaud @ChrisseBixler," she wrote, adding the hashtags #metoo and #sisters.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler is one of the women who has come forward to accuse the actor of rape.

Bixler, another former girlfriend of Masterson, accused him of raping her while they were dating in 2001.

Bixler responded to Riales, calling her "amazing" and praising her for speaking out.

You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

"You are amazing. I'm so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He's a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice," she wrote, adding five heart emojis, perhaps to symbolize the five women who have accused Masterson of rape.

Masterson has reportedly been under investigation by the the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office since 2016.



Earlier this month, Masterson was fired from the Netflix original sitcom The Ranch.

"After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him," Netflix said in a statement on Dec. 5.

That same day, Masterson spoke out to maintain his innocence and express his disdain for being taken off the show.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one," he told the Huffington Post. "In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Bixler has been outspoken against the Church of Scientology, of which she and Masterson are both members, for allegedly playing a role in denying and covering up Masterson's alleged crimes.

"I don't matter. The other women don't matter. Our pain means nothing, and we should be good little girls and shut our mouths," she said in November of Scientology's wishes.

"No! I'm going to be an amazing woman who will NOT shut my mouth when I find out my rapist raped countless other women," Bixler continued. "I will NOT shut my mouth when Netflix tries to make us feel like we don't matter. We DO matter."

"Victims are taking back the power that was stolen from us, and things are going to change," she said.

Accusations against Masterson first went public in March when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. The story claimed that the LAPD were investigating multiple cases of rape and sodomy by Masterson, a devout Scientologist.

Ortega's research highlighted evidence that showed the women, who were also members of the religious group, claim they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

"The evidence includes audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney's possession," the Huffington Post's Yashar Ali wrote.

This story is developing...