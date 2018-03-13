‘DWTS’ and ‘The Bachelor’ Among Four Shows Renewed by ABC

ABC has given early pickups to three long-running reality television franchises, and one hilarious newcomer.

The network gave a green light to new seasons of The Bachelor, Dancing With the Stars, America’s Funniest Home Videos and the Fred Savage-hosted Child Support. The pickups come two months before upfront season, when networks give most of their seasons pickup orders or cancellations.

The Bachelor will return for a 23rd season after its Arie Luyendyk Jr.-led cycle averaged a 2.2 rating among the coveted 18 to 49 demographic and 7.4 million viewers. The March 5 finale — which saw Luyendyk Jr. proposing to one contestant, withdrawing said proposal, then proposing to the runner-up contestant — topped NBC powerhouse The Voice in the demo and helped ABC win the night.

Following the two-night finale, Luyendyk and the reality series received backlash from fans and the press for airing unedited footage of his breakup with contestant Becca Kufrin.

“I just wanted there to be no questions on that breakup. I know that it’s a very public relationship, and I think that doing that on camera would just let everyone know that that decision was solely mine, and it told the story of how I ended up here, with her,” he explained.

“The way the breakup was shown, I think, in its unedited version, was a little unfair to me,” Luyendyk added, interestingly enough after revealing he never watched the episode. “But what can you do?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Harrison is set to return as host of the series for the upcoming season.

Dancing With the Stars will return for a 27th season, with the renewal coming before the 26th season is set to premiere in April, which will feature an all-athlete cast. The renewal was expected after the network hired Andrew Llinares to serve as the franchise’s new showrunner. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will return as hosts for both seasons. Season 25 wrapped with an average 1.6 in the demo and 10.7 million viewers.

America’s Funniest Home Videos will return for its 29th season, futhering the franchise as the ABC’s longest-running primetime series in history. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the show pulls a 1.1 in the demo and 5.5 million viewers with three days of delayed viewing.

Child Support, also produced by Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America, will return for a second season after drawing an average 0.8 in the demo and 4.3 million viewers after its January premiere.