‘Dancing With the Stars’ New Promo Gives Fans Sweet Taste of What’s to Come in Season 27

A brand new Dancing With the Stars promo has been released and it gives fans a sweet taste of what’s to come in season 27.

In the promo shared on Twitter, all the new celebrity contestants are showcased and seen giving just a small peak at their moves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meet the cast! The #DWTS you know and love returns LIVE September 24 at 8|7c on ABC,” the caption on the promo reads.

Meet the cast! The #DWTS you know and love returns LIVE September 24 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WX0l3IhHtg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

As the promo reveals, the list of new contestants includes a stand-up comic, a pro football star, a radio host, and teen star.

The list of celebrity/pro-dancer pairings is as follows:

Bobby Bones (Radio show host) and Sharna Burgess DeMarcus Ware (Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback) and Lindsay Arnold Milo Manheim (Disney Channel’s Zombies) and Witney Carson Danielle Umstead (Paralympian) and Artem Chigvintsev Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile (The Bachelorette) and Jenna Johnson John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Emma Slater Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life) and Val Chmerkovskiy Mary Lou Retton (Olympic gold-medalist) and Sasha Farber Tinashe (R&B singer/songwriter) and Brandon Armstrong Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House) and Cheryl Burke Nikki Glaser (Stand-Up comedian) and Gleb Savchenko Alexis Ren (Maxim cover girl) and Alan Bersten Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter) and Keo Motsepe

Meet my amazing partner for @dancingabc season27, super excited to be dancing with @msevylynch 😊😊. Now I can’t wait for the premiere on September 24th #dwts27 #dwts #teamkevanna pic.twitter.com/nhwkvsjvHf — Keo Motsepe (@keodancer) September 12, 2018

In the wake of the casting announcement, some of the show’s stars have taken to social media to share their excitement about the series’ return, with dancer Sharna Burgess specifically addressing what working with Bobby Bones is like.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you…. we laugh A LOT, we work so hard hard every minute of rehearsal already,” she said of the radio host. “He’s in this for the right reasons & with a heart of gold. In just 3 days he’s grown so much already, and I think you’re all going to adore him. I already do.”

“OH MY GOD YOU GUYS. I’m a cast member of Dancing With The Stars this season! It’s the most exciting yet terrifying thing I will ever ever ever do,” joked comedian Nikki Glaser.

As previously mentioned, the new season of Dancing With The Stars kicks off Monday, Sept. 24.