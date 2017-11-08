‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Are Shocked By That Surprise Double Elimination

Dancing With The Stars fans were stunned by tonight’s episode. Not one, but two couples were eliminated at the end of the Halloween special! The surprising news stunned fans on Twitter.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were put together, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were cut from the competition. But later on, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were also eliminated!

Lachey and Bella were the sixth and seventh dancers eliminated from the competition for the mirror ball trophy. They were cut from the show based on last week’s movie-themed episode.

Some fans think the show is rigged and many are questioning why Terrell Owens and Drew Scott get to stay on the show.

Here’s a look at how DWTS fans reacted to the surprise double elimination.

Are You Serious?

Many fans were just dumbfounded by the news!

#DWTS Did they just? I know they did not just spring us with a double elimination. @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/D8h4mC4xvZ — Destiny Samuel (@dessysamuel27) October 31, 2017

#DWTS Me when that double elimination was just sprung on us: pic.twitter.com/lX3ZF7hPvp — Colleen Kowalski (@C_Kowalski727) October 31, 2017

I’ve never seen the judges look so angry at an elimination #DWTS — Mr. Bucket (@bocomac) October 31, 2017

The Show Is Rigged!

Quite a few fans think DWTS is rigged. They don’t think Drew Scott or Terrell Owens should still be on the show.

#DWTS is rigged. No way that Drew Scott and Tarrell Owens got more votes than @BellaTwins and Vanessa. I will not be watching anymore — emma lambirth (@emmalambirth) October 31, 2017

After her scores last week and her social media following, I truly doubt Nikki was in the bottom two #rigged #dwts — Samantha Young (@samleeyoun) October 31, 2017

This fan thinks DWTS will lose viewers!

@DancingABC #DWTS you’re viewers are gonna drop insanely after this week. the show is incredibly rigged. — taylor❥ (@whytrytaylor) October 31, 2017

Feels like the #DWTS producers felt the need to have a shocking elimination and rigged the results. — Mattia D.M.K. (@DRanged691) October 31, 2017

#DWTS is SO RIGGED @VanessaLachey and @BellaTwins were beautiful dancers and the only two reasons I started watching the show this szn — L C (@LIValittleeee) October 31, 2017

One fan says she will never watch DWTS again.

I’m done watching #DWTS again. It’s so obviously rigged. — Mary-Helen Clark (@MHClark2617) October 31, 2017

Dancing with the stars was rigged for legend Nikki Bella to lose, a thread #dwts — noah (@divatakeover) October 31, 2017

Terrell and Drew safe over Nikki and Vanessa? Rigged. #DWTS — #TeamBella (@_bellaarmy_xo) October 31, 2017





Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless