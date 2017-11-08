TV Shows

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Are Shocked By That Surprise Double Elimination

Dancing With The Stars fans were stunned by tonight’s episode. Not one, but two couples were […]

Dancing With The Stars fans were stunned by tonight’s episode. Not one, but two couples were eliminated at the end of the Halloween special! The surprising news stunned fans on Twitter.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were put together, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were cut from the competition. But later on, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were also eliminated!

Lachey and Bella were the sixth and seventh dancers eliminated from the competition for the mirror ball trophy. They were cut from the show based on last week’s movie-themed episode.

Some fans think the show is rigged and many are questioning why Terrell Owens and Drew Scott get to stay on the show.

Here’s a look at how DWTS fans reacted to the surprise double elimination.

Are You Serious?

Many fans were just dumbfounded by the news! 

 

 

The Show Is Rigged!

Quite a few fans think DWTS is rigged. They don’t think Drew Scott or Terrell Owens should still be on the show. 

This fan thinks DWTS will lose viewers!

One fan says she will never watch DWTS again.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless

