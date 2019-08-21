‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Not Happy After Ray Lewis Joins Season 28

Dancing With the Stars has announced the contestants for its upcoming Season 28, and fans are not happy after hearing that former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has joined the cast. Lewis has been a controversial sports figure for nearly 20 years, having been on trial for murder in the early 2000s, before later negotiating a plea that saw him take a lesser charge in exchange for testimony. He went on to play with the Ravens until 2013, but has never lived down the initial murder charges with NFL fans.

Now, after it was announced that he’d be joining Dancing With the Stars, viewers have taken to social media to express their discontent over the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“ABC you got a killer on dancing with the stars,” one person said, while another person tweeted, “Better make sure his partner has a full time bodyguard.”

Shoulda got OJ on too. Imagine a dance off between him and OJ Simpson. That would have been incredible!!! 🗡️💃🕺👯‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A7HQqffVUs — Jim McCrankerson (@mccrankerson) August 21, 2019

“Who did he have to kill to get that spot?” someone else quipped.

“Figured he would take a stab at dancing,” one other user joked.

We don’t want a message from @michaelstrahan. He should be participating in place of Ray Lewis. — Emmanuel Parks (@RanEmmanuel) August 21, 2019

Lewis is not the only controversial contestant on the new season of Dancing With the Stars, as former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer was also announced as being on the show.

Many have also spoken out against his involvement as well, with one person tweeting, “I will never think it’s an amusing diversion for Sean Spicer to be on Dancing with the Stars. He defended and lied about amoral, monstrous if not criminal policies and actions. Way to launder amorality, ABC. Gross.”

Fascist mouthpiece @seanspicer on Dancing With The Stars tells you everything you need to know about what corner the media megacorps will always be in this fight: They’ll pave the road to normalization with dollars right until all TV is replaced with Trump National Broadcasting. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 21, 2019

“This is appalling,” someone else tweeted. “How about we don’t reward the man who served as a mouthpiece of the worst modern administration by putting him on some dance show so he can twirl his dishonest ass on TV for pay?”

“Shame, shame, shame on #DWTS for giving a moment of time to the fascist mouthpiece and professional liar Sean Spicer,” another person wrote.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images