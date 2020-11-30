'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Anne Heche Joins 'All Rise' Season 2

✖

Following her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, actress Anne Heche is joining the CBS legal drama All Rise. The show is now in its second season and features Simone Missick as an idealistic former Los Angeles prosecutor who becomes a new judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Heche, who is best known for her roles in the hit '90s films Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights, was eliminated third on Dancing With the Stars in October.

Heche was cast as Corrine Cuthbert, an infamous trial attorney hired by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crimes, reports Deadline. The character is described as "smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way." This will be Heche's return to acting on television following 11 episodes as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan on NBC's Chicago P.D. in 2018 and 2019. Heche's other recent TV credits include The Brave, Dig, Aftermath, and the 2016 Hallmark movie A Christmas Carol.

All Rise is an ensemble legal drama set in Los Angeles and focusing on the cases and private lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders. the main cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Gort, Audra Corsa, and Reggie Lee. The series was created by Gregg Spottiswood, who serves as showrunner with Dee Harris-Lawrence. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Although Heche's time on Dancing With the Stars was short, the actress showed a new side of herself to fans on the series. In her last episode, the actor opened up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, revealing that she lost a major film contract by walking the Volcano premiere red carpet with the comedian. "I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," Heche explained to her pro dance partner, Keo Motsepe.

After she was eliminated, Heche told Entertainment Tonight she would be open to appearing on DeGeneres' show if DeGeneres asked. "What would it be like for her is the more interesting question, " Heche said. "It would probably be... exciting. I think she's a magnificent woman." Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000.