Damon Wayans Shares Video and Photo of On-Set Injury, Calls out Clayne Crawford

Damon Wayans finally let loose on the Lethal Weapon recasting situation on Monday, releasing a video and a photo of an on-set incident that he blames his former co-star Clayne Crawford for.

Wayans switched his Twitter account to private on Sunday amidst the news that Lethal Weapon had been renewed for Season 3 and that Seann William Scott would replace Crawford going forward. His tweets were originally screengrabbed by fans, but then he switched his account back to public on Monday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wayans’ first tweets started off with a video where an on-set explosion leads to Wayans grabbing the back of his head.

Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford pic.twitter.com/ONDVAWjjQu — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford.”

The second tweet showed the back of Wayans’ head where a bloody wound could clearly be seen.

How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford pic.twitter.com/ynvmIrdUlT — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford,” Wayans wrote.

Below is a rendering seeking to explain yesterday’s incident. It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon’s left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he heard from his left side. @claynecrawford #noapology — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“Below is a rendering seeking to explain yesterday’s incident,” Wayans wrote in a third tweet. “It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon’s Left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he head frim his left side. @claynecrawford #noapology.”

Deadline reported the incident took place during an episode where Crawford was personally directing, and that the accident was one of the incidents that led to the bad blood between the two on set.

But Wayans wasn’t finished yet. His next series tweet included a photo of an illustration of Crawford that Wayans claims was drawn by a person on set. The words “Clayne Crawford is an Emotional Terrorist” was written above the drawing.

Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme pic.twitter.com/McGIwq3Krp — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot.” Wayans wrote. “Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme.”

He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open. @lancehenriksen a white man!!! #notanaccident #knowyourfacts! — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open @lancehenriksen a white man!!! #notanaccident #knowyourfacts!”

He signed off by calling out the fans of the show were remained loyal to Crawford after his firing was announced, then demanded Warner Bros. “release the tapes” from the set that show Crawford’s alleged behavior.

bye to TWITTER and the weirdos who don’t understand set decor and privilege it is to do what we do. put up with this two seasons. Kiss the dark side of my ass if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions. @WarnerBrosEnt #releasethetapes — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“Bye to TWITTER and the weidos who don’t understand set decod and privilege it is to do what we do. Put up with this two seasons. Kiss the dark side of my a— if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions.”

Crawford did not directly addressWayans on his own Twitter account as of Monday night.

During the announcement that Scott had taken over for Crawford, a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed with the Wrap that the company “decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon,” due to the reports of on-set disruptive behavior.