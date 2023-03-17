'Curse of Oak Island' Season 10, Episode 17: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

The Curse of Oak Island is well into its current season, and ahead of a new episode next week, fans may be wanting to catch up. Thankfully, those who missed "A Well of Wishes," the most-recent episode that aired on History Channel on Tuesday, March 14, aren't out of luck, as there are a few ways to watch it after the fact.

While new episodes of The Curse of Oak Island air every Tuesday on History Channel, the episodes are also made available for streaming on HistoryChannel.com a day later. This means that all current episodes of the show, including Tuesday's "A Well of Wishes," are now up and viewable. A cable log-in is no required to watch the episodes online. New episodes are also available on Philo, an entertainment streaming service that offers more than 60 channels and a free trial, as well as FuboTV, which also offers a free trial.

The Curse of Oak Island debuted on History Channel in January 2014 and follows Rick and Marty Lagina's decade-long journey through hidden history as they attempt to find the speculated treasure or historical artifacts believed to be on Oak Island. Areas of interest include the "money pit", Borehole 10-X, Smith's Cove, Site 2, "Nolan's Cross", the "Hatch", and the "Swamp." In addition to the Lagina's, the series also features Dan Blankenship, Dave Blankenship, Craig Tester, Jack Begley, Alex Lagina, Dan Henskee, Charles Barkhouse, and several others.

The most recent season, Season 10, debuted on Nov. 15, with history Channel's synopsis for the season reading,"In the monumental 10th season of The Curse of Oak Island, brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, along with their team, return to make the most strategic effort ever attempted to solve the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery." Season 10 sees the them working with Dr. Ian Spooner in an effort to pinpoint the exact location of the possible treasure after they discovered traces of both silver and gold one year ago in the Money Pit area. In Tuesday's "A Well of Wishes," per an official synopsis, "As the garden shaft operation gets deeper, the evidence of gold gets stronger."

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10's next episode will air on Tuesday, March 15 when "A Quadrilateral Move" airs on History Channel at 9 p.m. ET. The episode's synopsis reads, "While the drilling operation gets closer and closer to its destination, the team is shocked when they discover evidence of an ancient safe." The series has not yet received a Season 11 renewal.