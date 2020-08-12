'CSI' Revival Series Still in the Works, and Two Key Stars Are in Talks to Return

A previously announced CSI revival series is said to be still in the works, after the coronavirus pandemic cased a delay to its planned time line. Deadline reports that CSI: Vegas is not a dead project, and that two key stars, William Petersen and Jorja Fox, are in talks to return. Additionally, producers are casting for four new characters who will be joining Gil Grissom (Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Fox).

Along with starring in the new series, Petersen may also be serving as an executive producer. CSI: Vegas has not been officially ordered, but producers are reportedly hoping to begin filming in the fall, if coronavirus safety guidelines permit. Deadline shared a general synopsis of what fans can expect from the new show, saying, "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City." The outlet also noted that CSI: Crime Scene Investigation still holds the records for the most watched drama series of the 21st century.

The original CSI debuted on CBS in October 2000 and ran for 15 seasons. In addition to Petersen and Fox the show starred a number of other beloved actors, including Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Paul Guilfoyle, Laurence Fishburne, Ted Danson, and Elisabeth Shue. CSI eventually ended its iconic run on September 2015. During its decade-and-a-half on the air, the show spawned a few spinoffs, including CSI: Miami and CSI: NY.

Petersen was the shows lead for Seasons 1-9, and then he exited, but returned as a guest star, and also appeared in the series finale. In 2017, Petersen opened up about leaving CSI, explaining to the Chicago Tribune, "I had a relationship with CBS that was gold standard. And when CSI ended, I just decided I was going to spend as much time with my two (kids) as I can. I just spend my time chasing them around." Petersen then joked, "They’re not here right now, and that means I can’t sleep." The actor then went on to explain his position on his career at the time, by saying, "How about you just say I am on the inactive list? I just don’t want to do anything I don’t want to do. I was like that when I was a kid. I’d say 'I’m not going to school, I’m going to the ballpark.' And I went to the ballpark."