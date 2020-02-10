‘CSI’ Event Series Possibly Coming, Original Cast Members Would Reportedly Return

CBS is reportedly considering a CSI event series to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary this fall. The new installment could even include members of the original cast, but the details are not finalized yet. It is also unclear if the revival would be a limited run or an ongoing series.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on CBS in October of 2000, and it was a staple of cop dramas and procedurals for years. According to a report by Deadline, it may soon be back, with original cast members reprising their beloved roles.



So far, William Petersen and Jorja Fox have reportedly been approached to reprise their roles as Dr. Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. It sounds like no formal offers have been made just yet, and no other cast members have had meetings, but the production is hoping to draw many of the former stars back in for a reunion.

CSI was created by screenwriter Anthony E. Zuiker, but there is no word on whether he might return and in what capacity. Instead, the show has writer Jason Tracey attached. Tracey is best-known for writing on Elementary, CBS’ Americanized adaptation of Sherlock Holmes in the modern era. he also wrote on Burn Notice for several seasons. All this experience sets him up perfectly to work on a classic procedural.

The revival would be produced by CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV, as the original was. The show would also reportedly take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and function as a sequel to the original picking up years after it ended.

The project is reportedly in the early stages, with studio executives and and producers piecing together the logistical and financial details involved. If the show could be done “within a reasonable financial framework,” it might move forward. However, representatives for CBS and CBS TV Studios have declined to comment on the project.

This story is developing.