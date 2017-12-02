‘Criminal Minds’ to Be Syndicated on WEtv

Criminal Minds has found a new syndication home at WEtv.

The rights to the hit CBS crime procedural’s first 10 seasons were recently picked up by the network and will begin airing there later this month, according to Cinema Blend.

The show will hit viewers’ screens starting on Dec. 16 with marathon that begins at 10 a.m. EST and ends at 5 a.m. EST to next day. This binge-worthy marathon will showcase season one (starting at episode 6) and continue into the second season’s second episode.

After that, the marathons will continue each Saturday from 10 a.m. EST to Sunday at 1 a.m. EST. Mondays will also get a dose of Criminal Minds, with programming blocks airing from 4 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m. each week.

The show has previously been syndicated on A&E Network and Ion Television. It’s unclear how or if those syndication deals will affected by this WEtv deal.

As for new episodes of the show, they’ll still be airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.