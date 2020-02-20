‘Criminal Minds’ Series Finale: Matthew Gray Gubler’s Last Photo Sparks Big Twitter Reactions

On Wednesday, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, but ahead of the big two-part ending, series star Matthew Gray Gubler shared a photo that sparked some big reactions with fans on Twitter. In the post, Gubler shared a photo of the main props he kept with him while filming the show, revealing his character’s gun, watch, photo ID, and desk nameplate.

Fans were moved by the post, with one writing, “Thank you for being the best Spencer Reid we ever could have asked for.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

i’ve carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years. after tonight i’ll just carry them in my heart where i will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have pic.twitter.com/outlIaMEfZ — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) February 19, 2020

“Spencer Reid will always be in our hearts. I love you my friend. Thank you so much for all these years and for giving your heart for this amazing character,” added another fan.

Scroll down to see more fan reactions to Gubler’s emotional post.

​

Just me, a fan who has watched this series from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/gqT7wIyrM6 — emomusicand_ajuicebox (@ShadowStar54) February 20, 2020

thank you for being the perfect spencer reid. you never fail to amaze me whether it’s in front of or behind the camera and i can’t wait to see what big things you have in store 💜 — callie (@gublerkeery) February 19, 2020

​

Mythical series Criminal Minds and you have done them in an outstanding way for 15 years,it has a lot of merit #CriminalMinds — Rafael García López 📺 💻 (@RafaelGarciaLAF) February 20, 2020

​

I will carry in my heart that boy who, from being shy and clumsy, has become increasingly self-confident. That guy with a brilliant mind that has made people all over the world fall in love, Dr Spencer Reid ❤ pic.twitter.com/uM0ZrgB8gc — Tea 💛 (@teaoctober) February 19, 2020

Spencer will forever be a new of my favorite characters. I’ll miss your face! #GoodbyeCriminalMinds #CriminalMinds — cetta (@cetta) February 20, 2020

​

i love you so much PLEASE IT HURTS SM pic.twitter.com/TyAkqeOivm — a 🦋 (@ultrabeeha) February 19, 2020

Matthew, I carried two of those three things for real for 27 years and want to thank you for portraying us with the passion, intelligence and selfless dedication that I found commonplace in the real @FBI it was truly an honor to work with you this last season. Thanks so much! — Bobby Chacon (@BobbyChaconFBI) February 20, 2020

​

Dr. Spencer Reid will always have a place in my heart. Thank you all for giving us the opportunity to watch this amazing tv show, and thank you Matthew for bringing my favorite character to life! — gray gubler. (@soulsofthemoon) February 20, 2020

​

I have watched from the beginning. Truly the best drama on TV. I’m going to miss Spencer Reid so much. I’ll miss them all…just not as much as Spencer. Thank you for giving us an amazing & complicated character to love. Let us know what’s next for you. pic.twitter.com/EMEnTHquJ9 — Kyra DarkStar⛤❄🌊🌈ally (@IrishWytch9) February 20, 2020

also…since you have 15 years experience maybe you can bring that experience onto #SWAT @swatcbs @SWATWritersRoom 😉 — Mariam Mouallem (@Mariouma73) February 19, 2020

​

My Drawing’s For You My Fav FBI Agent! ♥ 🙁 I Love You And I Miss You So Much! I Hope You See My ArtWorks Its Important For Me! ♥♥♥ #ChriminalMinds #FBI #SpencerReid pic.twitter.com/GDugzGBSBJ — ᴋʜᴀᴛɪᴀ🌻 (@Khatia1996) February 19, 2020