‘Criminal Minds’ Season Finale Moves up a Week to April 18

Fans of Criminal Minds will be excited to hear that the season finale of the crime drama has been moved up a week to April 18.

Not only will fans get to see it one week earlier, but they will now be treated to a two-hour long finale that wraps up season 13. It will air at 9 p.m. ET, after Survivor on CBS, according to Deadline.

Additionally, CBS revealed that Marcia Gay Harden-led series Code Black will move as well. The third season premiere, originally scheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, will now air at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 25.

Code Black is a medical drama that “centers on the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where four first-year residents and their colleagues must tend to patients in an understaffed, busy emergency room that lacks sufficient resources.”

In addition to Harden, Code Black also stars Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation), William Allen Young (CSI: Miami), Harry Ford (Louder Than Bombs), Ben Hollingsworth (The Tomorrow People), Luis Guzmán (Narcos), Boris Kodjoe (The Last Man on Earth) and Jillian Murray (Murder in the First).

Previous stars of the show include Raza Jaffrey (Elementary), Bonnie Somerville (NYPD Blue) and Melanie Chandra (Law & Order: SVU).

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harden talked about the intensity of playing a doctor in high-stress situations on Code Black, saying, “The doctors were joking, saying ‘Oh, you guys are going to have to get used to this. We work at least a 12-hour shift.’ We were all like, “Uh-huh. We work a 15- to 16-hour shift, so we’ve got it.” Not that we’re saving lives. We’re SAG members, not MDs.”

“There are bloody gloves on the floor. There’s blood everywhere. When you’re in code black, it’s a mess. For me, as a neat- freak mother, it’s my worst nightmare. Syringes are being dropped on the floor. It is chaos, organized chaos. Working in that, you have to be very careful,” she continued.

“I think there’s a scene in the pilot where I say, ‘Someone let me out.’ I’m completely tangled in wires, and I couldn’t get out of the room. They left the line in because that’s what doctors say all the time. You’re caught in the web of tubes and wires,” Harden added. “I find it fascinating because it means that everybody, beginning with the crew is working at such a high level of mastery — from props to crew to set decoration to camera to the special effects and makeup department.”