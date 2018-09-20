‘Criminal Minds’ Season 14: Rossi’s Ex-Wife Returns

Criminal Minds will be bringing back a familiar face after its milestone 300th episode.

The series will celebrate the big episode for its season 14 premiere with some memorable guests stars of their own. But the following episode will see the return of David Rossi’s (Joe Mantegna) ex-wife Krystall (Gail O’ Grady), who was first introduced in a season 13 episode of the CBS drama.

According to the episode synopsis for “Starter Home,” set to air Wednesday, Oct. 10, “when the mummified remains of numerous victims are found in the walls of an elderly couple’s remote South Carolina home, Rossi, J.J. and Simmons are dispatched to track down a trail of clues that date back over 20 years.” The hunt becomes urgent after BAU learns the killer has a specific ritual of when to strike, and like clockwork another person goes missing. Also, Rossi reconnects with his ex-wife, Krystall.

When viewers first met Krystall Richards, the reunion had quite a bit of drama for the leader of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Krystall was revealed to be Rossi’s third ex-wife, a blackjack dealer from Las Vegas.

The two married in a drive-thru wedding chapel and their marriage was quickly annulled after the pair got sober. She then moved to Los Angeles, married someone else and was in town for her daughter’s wedding.

During their gracious encounter, Kystall asks Rossi to be her plus one for her daughter’s wedding, as she has always been impressed by the fact her mother was once “married for 36 hours.”

Later on in the sweet reunion Rossi notices that Krystall’s daughter Portia’s husband to-be has some misogynistic tendencies, and after doing some digging with the help of Penelope Garcia (Kirsteen Vangsness), they discover the man has an ulterior motive for the marriage.

Despite the sad turn of events, which ended with Portia’s wedding being called off upon the realization her beau was a con artist looking for money, the episode ended on a rather sweet note, when Krystall showed up at Rossi’s house and the two listened to music and played cards.

Though no details were given as to what will prompt Krystall to come back to town, we wouldn’t necessarily be upset if it was to woo Rossi back into the dating scene.

Before we get to that, the BAU will have to deal with the big season finale cliffhanger, which found Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) having to decide between helping a dangerous cult free their leader from jail, or let Penelope die.

Watch it all unfold when Criminal Minds returns for its 14th season Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.