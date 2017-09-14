Watch: First Promo for ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Premiere

When Criminal Minds returns to CBS this fall, the BAU team we all know and love will be in some serious trouble. After a devastating accident, orchestrated by Mr. Scratch, the lives of most characters were left hanging in the balance.

This week, the first promo teaser for the Season 13 was released, and it didn’t help calm anybody’s nerves. By the look of this footage, there is a dark future ahead for the team.

The promo starts with Penelope Garcia watching the team’s signal get lost on the road, right at the time of the accident. She knows something is wrong, but there isn’t much she can do. At least, not right away.

As we learned over the summer, Garcia calls FBI agent Matt Simmons to help her figure out what’s happened to her friends. If you watch closely, you can see Simmons in action in the trailer, and he’s likely going to prove to be a valuable asset to the team this season.

Unfortunately, as the promo draws to a close, the footage heads to the hospital, and a heart rate monitor can be heard flat-lining in the background.

Someone isn’t going to make it out of the premiere alive.

Criminal Minds returns to CBS on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m.

