‘Criminal Minds’ Not Airing New Episodes Until March

Criminal Minds fans will have to wait a little longer before they see a brand new episode.

The CBS crime procedural has been on hiatus since the Jan. 31 episode, titled “Miasma,” when the Behavioral Analysis Unit was called to investigate after the New Orleans P.D. discovered a mass grave inside a vandalized above-ground crypt in a local cemetery.

The hiatus made room for the first season of Celebrity Big Brother, which has aired every other day during most of February.

Despite other CBS series coming back from the Celebrity Big Brother and Winter Olympics-inspired hiatus the week of February 26, Criminal Minds fans will be shocked to find out they will have to wait an additional week for new episodes of the series.

Rather than airing a new episode during its Feb. 21 time slot, CBS will be airing the second hour of the Amazing Race season finale. On Feb. 28, the network will air a new episode of its freshman series SEAL Team at 10 p.m. ET, following the two-hour premiere of Survivor: Ghost Island.

Currently in its thirteenth season, Criminal Minds will return with an all new episode March 7, and air six new episodes before the season finale on April 18.

The first new episode after the long break, titled “Annihilator,” will see the FBI’s assistant director of national security, Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes), join the BAU as they investigate a quadruple homicide of a group of roommates in St. Louis.

Many network television shows are taking a break for the next couple of weeks to make room for the Winter Olympics, and alternative programming on CBS and ABC. Other CBS favorites like NCIS and Hawaii Five-0 will return the week of Feb. 26.

CBS will also introduce viewers to new series in the coming weeks, with comedy Living Biblically premiering Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET and crime drama Instinct coming Sunday, march 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Criminal Minds, which stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Hennes, revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.