‘Criminal Minds’ Reveals New Guy Ned in New Video

Is Criminal Minds getting a new face on the BAU? From the looks of a sneak peek released by the show, the “new guy” named Ned won’t be around for very long.

This new guy, Ned, doesn’t really seem to have what it takes to hang with the BAU. See who he is and why he’s there on tonight’s new #CriminalMinds at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/TzSkTKRMQm — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) March 14, 2018

In the clip, J.J. starts in on the newcomer, who apparently has been missing from the action.

“Ned, where the hell have you been? You were supposed to do a deep dive on victimology,” J.J. said.

“I did, I made a victim list for each separate case with names, DOBs, last known addresses, employment, too,” Ned said.

“That’s your idea of a deep dive?” J.J. asked.

A tentative Ned responded, “You wanted more…?”

“Yeah, I wanted more,” J.J. said.

Sensing J.J.’s frustration, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) offered to help supervise Ned on his deep dives.

“You know what, maybe I could supervise your deep dives, just until you get into a groove,” Alvez said.

“You know, I could just give you guys all my passwords for the databases, that way you could do your own research and customize it to what you’re looking for,” Ned said to his incredulous co-workers.

At that point in the conversation, Matt (David Henney) stood up from the table, patted Ned on the back and asked for him to give them some space.

In a tweet accompanying the video shared by Criminal Minds, the show wrote, “This new guy, Ned, doesn’t really seem to have what it takes to hang with the BAU. See who he is and why he’s there on tonight’s new #CriminalMinds at 10/9c.”

Fans expressed their frustration in the replies to the tweet, with some saying “Who is this guy?” and “WTF!”

Others thought Ned bore an uncanny resemblance to Josh Groban.

Um, is that Josh Groban with really nerdy glasses? — Angelwriter7 (@Angel_OChoa5) March 14, 2018

For a second I thought it was @joshgroban and was actually excited. WTF are they thinking gutting the team? I mean, the LEAST the could do is get Josh Groban… — Lily Matilda Gearhart (@lilymatilda) March 14, 2018

Some wondered if he was sent by Linda Barnes to spy on the team.

He is probably a spy for Linda Barnes. #CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/1bN6UHTwJm — Kimberly F (@Mikay1823) March 14, 2018

Who chose him? Barnes? Poor guy, I feel sorry for him, but our team is fine as it was. — Tea (@teaoctober) March 14, 2018

But most just groaned for the fan-favorite Garcia to make her return to the team.

Ned? Nah I want my girl Garcia back😭😭😭 — Meghan Tucker (@megtuckerrr) March 14, 2018

LOL where is Garcia?? — robkwert (@bobkw44) March 14, 2018

Fans of the show will be excited to hear that the season finale of the crime drama has been moved up a week to April 18. Not only will fans get to see it one week earlier, but they will now be treated to a two-hour long finale that wraps up season 13. It will air at 9 p.m. ET, after Survivor on CBS.