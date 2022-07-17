'Criminal Minds': Joe Mantegna Teases Paramount+ Revival's Set

Criminal Minds fans are getting a reboot from Paramount+. Deadline reported exclusively in Feb. 2022 that ABC Signature and CBS Studios reached a license agreement with the streaming giant for a 10-episode new season after nearly two years of negotiations. In the revival series, FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Production is slated to begin the end of this summer in LA. In addition to the OG cast, the show's longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer is also returning. Multiple reports note that the cast contracts were contingent on one primary cast member signing a pact with ABC Signature. Joe Mantegna couldn't be happier to get back to work.

"Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds," he wrote in one Tweet. "What?! I'm going to work there too!" his co-star Kirsten Vangsness replied. Joining Mantegna and Vangsness are four other alumni of the beloved series for the revival. Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez are all reprising their roles.

What?! I’m going to work there too! https://t.co/5AbOUZoaxZ — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) July 14, 2022

The original series ran from 2005 to 2020. It followed a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). Using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find the unsub (unknown subject), the show tells the team's story as they work on various cases and tackle their personal lives, many of which intertwine with one another.

The show birthed two spinoffs – Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. It remained a top series on CBS during its entire 15-year run. In total, the show had 342 episodes.